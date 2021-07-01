Abacus (ASX:ABP) grabs 1/3 of Myer Melbourne

Property manager Abacushas exchanged contracts to acquire a one third interest in “Myer Melbourne” in Victoria for $135.2 million while Charter Hall and Vicinity keep their piece of the pie.Myer Melbourne is considered to be Melbourne CBD’s best known buildings with the property set to be owned by a conglomerate. It is 100 per cent leased to Myer Pty Limited and guaranteed by Myer Holdings Limited.As this transaction occurs by the $2.6 billion property manager, Charter Hall Long WALE REITwill simultaneously acquire one third interest as tenants-in-common with the remaining share kept by property manager, VicinityThe purchase will be funded by debt for $135.2 million, excluding transaction costs and reflects circa $10,157 per square metre of gross lettable area and a 6 per cent passing yield.The building has a weighted average lease expiry of 10.5 years with settlement anticipated by the end of this month.Shares in Abacusare trading 0.63 per cent higher at $3.17.