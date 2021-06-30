ASX closes 0.16% higher despite downward pressure from Utilities

The Australian share market was in positive territory all day. Communication Services remained the best-performing sector with Telstraedging 4.44 per cent higher.Materials and Consumer Staples also finished in the green. Woolworthsand Coleswere both edging higher. Despite Materials' strong performance, Andromedadropped 15.56 per cent. Today, the company announced a $30 million placement.Utilities remained the worst-performing sector of the day, with AGL Energydown 9.77 per cent. The company confirmed its intention to undertake a demerger to create two separate ASX-listed businesses.Information Technology dipped 0.84 per cent lower. Nuixdropped nearly 12.99 per cent, following its announcement that ASIC was conducting an investigation of former CFO Stephen Doyle.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.16 per cent or 11.80 points higher at 7313.00.Telstratoday announced a consortium comprising the Future Fund, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and Sunsuper will become a strategic partner in Telstra InfraCo Towers after agreeing to acquire a 49 per cent interest.Andromeda Metalshas successfully completed a $30 million placement through new fully paid ordinary shares, to institutional and professional/sophisticated investors. The company will undertake a $15 million share purchase plan (the SPP) to eligible shareholders on the same terms as the placement.Buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Humm Grouphas launched its payment service in the UK with full credit and serviceability checks in place.The Australian technology company Calixhas announced it will be partnering in a low carbon research project which has won $39 million in Australian Government funding.AGL Energyhas today confirmed its intention to undertake a demerger to create two leading energy businesses with separate listings on the Australian Securities Exchange.Technology company Nuixhas announced that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is conducting an investigation into Nuix’s former Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Doyle and family members Ross and Ronald Doyle.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 11.00 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 1.75 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 7.00 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 18 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Communication Services, up 2.66 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Utilities, down 3.24 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Iluka Resources, closing 11.72 per cent higher at $9.15. It was followed by shares in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticalsand Chalice MiningThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Nuix, closing 12.99 per cent lower at $2.21. It was followed by shares in AGL Energyand Kogan.comJapan's Nikkei has lost 0.01 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.47 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.27 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1759.36 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.90 per cent lower at US$212.33 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 2.40 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.33 higher at US$73.31 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 75.16 US cents.