Calix (ASX:CXL) partnering in low carbon research, backed by $39m government funding

The Australian technology company Calixhas announced it will be partnering in a low carbon research project which has won $39 million in Australian Government funding.Calix is a key partner in the Heavy Industry Low-carbon Transition Cooperative Research Centre (HILT CRC), which aims to reduce carbon emissions of Australia’s heavy industrial processes. The HILT CRC brings together heavy industry players, government and research, and aims to boost the capability of Australian companies to remain globally competitive by capitalising on existing mineral and renewable energy resources.The $39 million Federal Government funding boosts HILT CRC’s resources from its partners to more than $210 million cash and in-kind contributions over 10 years.News of the successful HILT CRC bid follows Calix’s $1m Australian Government grant to develop and transform its biotech manufacturing capacity at Bacchus Marsh in Victoria.Shares in Calixare trading 4.1 per cent higher at $2.68.