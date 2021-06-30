Humm (ASX:HUM) launches in UK

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Humm Grouphas launched its payment service in the UK with full credit and serviceability checks in place.Humm Group is a diversified full-service payments company offering different payment options in the buy now, pay later sector. The company serves a broad range of customers from millennial spenders through to young families and businesses in Australia and New Zealand.In the first stage of the company's international expansion, Humm Group UK will leverage humm Ireland's strong network of more than 1,600 retail partnerships as the only BNPL player in that market. Many of these retailers operate in the UK and have welcomed Humm Group's unique proposition as the only BNPL provider. With retail spend in the UK at $788 billion, there is a sizeable market opportunity for Humm Group.CEO Rebecca James said, “We’re delighted that customers in the UK will now be able to humm their purchases, giving them more choice, transparency and flexibility over how and when they pay. "Shares in Humm Groupare trading 2.01 per cent higher at $1.02.