Stocks of the Hour: Medibank, Calix, 4DMedical

Medibankhave announced a $105 million return to their customers, through premium relief. The relief is is the third phase of the company's financial support package and give back program. The relief will include up to $52 for extras only policies and $175 for hospital and extras cover. Shares in Medibankare trading 0.5 per cent higher at $3.17.Calixhave announced they have been awarded the maximum $1 million grant under the Australian Government's Manufacturing Modernisation Fund (MMF). Calix are developing environmentally friendly industrial processes and materials. Shares in Calixare trading flat at $2.58.4DMedicalhave secured a clinical trial and commenced patient recruitment in the US. The clinical trial will focus on validating the clinical benefits of XV Lung Ventilation Analysis Software (XV LVAS) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Shares in 4DMedicalare trading 8.1 per cent higher at $1.27.