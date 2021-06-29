Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) consolidates 90% ownership of flagship project

The Australian-based company Mako Gold (ASX:MKG)
has entered into a binding agreement with Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU)
to acquire Perseus' 39 per cent interest in the Napié Gold Project. The project is located in Côte d’Ivoire, 30 km south-east of the city of Korhogo.
Perseus Mining will emerge as a strategic shareholder of Mako, with a 5.1 per cent equity holding.
The transaction resolves the fragmented ownership structure of the project and increases Mako’s ownership from 51% to 90%.
Mako’s Managing Director, Peter Ledwidge commented, “We are pleased to welcome proven West African gold developer and producer Perseus as a cornerstone shareholder in Mako. They have proved to be supportive JV partners at Napié and we look forward to their ongoing support as a shareholder of Mako.”
Shares in Mako Gold (ASX:MKG)
are trading 2.4 per cent higher at $0.086.