Aus shares down 0.85%

The Australian sharemarket has been in negative territory this morning, dropping lower than expected. Japans Nikkei has fallen almost 1 per cent as Asia Pacific markets also dipped in the red.At noon, all 11 sectors were on a downwards trend. Energy and Utilities were among the worst-performing sectors, along with Real Estate. Viva Energy Groupdropped by 2.98 per cent and APA Groupdropped by 2.80 per cent.Consumer Staples and Health Care have also dropped since yesterday's strong performance, despite the A2 Milk Companyedging 0.73 per cent higher at noon.On the banking front, all four banks crept lower during morning trade, with NABleading the pack, dropping nearly 1 per cent. Despite the decline, Information Technology was the best-performing sector, with Afterpayin positive territory.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.85 per cent or 62.30 points lower at 7245.00. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 38 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 0.07 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Real Estate Investment Trusts, down 1.68 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Metcash, trading 4.20 per cent higher at $3.85. It is followed by shares in Nuixand Lynas Rare EarthsThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, trading 4.69 per cent lower at $5.89. It is followed by shares in Vicinity Centresand Abacus Property GroupGold is trading at US$1775.57 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.00 per cent higher at US$218.62 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.59 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 75.59 US cents.