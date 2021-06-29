Medibank (ASX:MPL) announce $105 million return to customers

Medibankhave announced a $105 million return to their customers, through premium relief. The relief is is the third phase of the company's financial support package and give back program.The total give back package has reached a total of $300 million since the pandemic began. The premium relief will be up to $52 for extras only policies, which includes services like chiropractic care and physiotherapy, and $175 for hospital and extras cover.The payment will be available to Australian Medibank and AHM customers who held an active hospitals and/or extras policy at any time between 1 July 2020 and 30 June 2021. The majority of customers should expect to receive the premium relief by the end of September 2021.Medibank CEO David Koczkar said, “We’ve been there for our customers to help them navigate through this challenging time, and this give back is just another example of how we are supporting our customers."Shares in Medibankare trading 0.3 per cent higher at $3.16.