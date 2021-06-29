4DMedical (ASX:4DX) commence clinical trial in the US

4DMedicalis a global medical technology company that aims to deliver the global gold standard in respiratory diagnostics for all lung disorders. The company have now secured a clinical trial and commenced patient recruitment at the leading medical research institute, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, located in Maryland, US.The clinical trial will focus on validating the clinical benefits of XV Lung Ventilation Analysis Software (XV LVAS) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).Referring to a group of lung diseases such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis, COPD is the third-highest cause of death in the world. The disease is characterised by severe airflow obstruction, typically caused by long-term exposure to air pollution or cigarette smoke.4DMedical is utilising XV LVAS to detect early changes in airway function, disease progression and regional ventilation defects in the lungs.4DMedical founder and CEO Andreas Fouras said, “XV LVAS offers a powerful new diagnostic imaging tool for COPD given the requirement of clinicians to frequently monitor airflow changes in patients."Shares in 4DMedicalare trading 5.1 per cent higher at $1.23.