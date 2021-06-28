Aus shares close 0.01 per cent lower

The ASX200 has maintained in the negative territory during the afternoon session. On the bright side, Consumer Staples and Health Care lead the charge throughout the day finishing as the two best performing sectors of Mondays trade.Endeavour Group Limitedreached 5.33 per cent higher at $6.42 followed by the momentum of Woolworthsedging 2.85 per cent higher in the last hour of trade.Information Technology was the worst performing sector of the day followed by Financials and Industrials. Afterpay continued on a downwards trend in the afternoon, dropping by 7.22 per cent.On the banking front NAB, ANZand Westpacremained in the red throughout the day, except Commonwealthedging 4.7 per cent higher in the last hour of trade. Qantas Airwaysalso dropped by near 4.02 per cent.NSW residents brace themselves for the two weeks ahead, amid the Covid lockdown.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.01 per cent or 0.70 points lower at 7307.30.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 37.00 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 4.50 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 17.25 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 8 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Consumer Staples, up 1.48 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Information Technology, down 2.81 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Redbubble, closing 8.16 per cent higher at $3.71. It was followed by shares in Kogan.Comand EndeavourThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Afterpay, closing 7.52 per cent lower at $119.30. It was followed by shares in Gold Road Resourcesand Zip CoJapan's Nikkei has lost 0.11 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.15 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.27 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1783.25 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.40 per cent higher at US$216.45 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 1.49 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.03 lower at US$70.71 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 75.88 US cents.