Stocks of the Hour: Nine Entertainment, Splitit, Pilot Energy, iCollege

Nine Entertainmenthas announced that it platform Stan, has signed a three-year deal with the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) to acquire exclusive broadcast rights. The acquisition is consistent with Stan’s strategy to invest in exclusive broadcast rights with loyal fan bases, focusing on long-term subscriber growth and profitability objectives. Shares in Nine Entertainmentare trading 1.2 per cent lower at $2.96.Global payment provider Splitithas partnered with buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider tabby, which will integrate Splitit's platform through a white-label solution. This will provide shoppers with an additional payment option. Shares in Splitiare trading 2.6 per cent lower at $0.56.Pilot Energyhave initiated a potential capital raise of $8 million. Pilot Energy have agreed to issue over 133 million fully paid ordinary shares to clients of Bridge Street at $0.06 per share. Shares in Pilot Energylast traded at $0.08.Icollegehas entered into a non-binding term agreement in regards to its off-market offer to take over Redhill Education. Icollage has offered Redhill 9.5 Icollege shares for each Redhill share at $1.05. Shares in Icollegeare trading 9.1 per cent higher at $0.12.