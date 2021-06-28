Aus shares trading 0.11 per cent lower at noon

The Australian Share Market has been in negative territory this morning, starting the week off in the red. The dip has contradicted the S&P 500’s new record recorded on Friday.
Consumer Staples and Health Care did the heavy lifting in the morning session as Woolworths (ASX:WOW)
edged 2.64 per cent higher. Sonic Health Care (ASX:SHL)
also gained 1.66 per cent.
Information Technology and REITs were among the worst-performing sectors.
On the banking front, all four banks have been in negative territory this morning. ANZ (ASX:ANZ)
are down by 0.74 per cent. The news isn’t brighter for its peers. Westpac (ASX:WBC)
are trading 0.73 per cent lower. National Australia bank (ASX:NAB)
lost 0.61 per cent. The Commonwealth (ASX:CBA)
is down 0.43 per cent.
Afterpay (ASX:APT)
has also dropped 6.63 per cent. New South Wales recorded 18 new Covid-19 cases this morning as the outbreak reaches 130 infections.
At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.11 per cent or 8.30 points lower at 7299.70 points. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 6 points.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Consumer Staples, up 1.51 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 3.05 per cent.
The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Redbubble (ASX:RBL)
, trading 6.71 per cent higher at $3.66. It is followed by shares in Endeavour (ASX:EDV)
and Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW)
.
The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR)
, trading 7.22 per cent lower at $1.32. It is followed by shares in Afterpay (ASX:APT)
and Zip Co (ASX:Z1P)
.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$1773.57 an ounce.
One Australian dollar is buying 75.83 US cents.
Iron ore is 1.40 per cent higher at US$216.45 a ton.
Iron ore futures are flat.