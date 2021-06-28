Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC) subsidiary Stan Sport acquires rights for Euro football

Nine Entertainmenthas announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Stan has signed a three-year deal with the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) to acquire exclusive broadcast rights.Stan sport will live stream all 420 matches across each season of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and Europa conference league. The acquisition is consistent with Stan’s strategy to invest in exclusive broadcast rights with loyal fan bases, focusing on long-term subscriber growth and profitability objectives.Stan Sport now has streaming rights to the Rugby Union, Grand Slam Tennis and EUFA club competitions. Since launching in February 2021, consumer take-up of Stan Sport has been strong, with current active subscribers numbering more than 150,000. The investment in exclusive premium sport will further differentiate Stan’s market position.Shares in Nine Entertainment Co Holdingsare trading 0.3 per cent lower at $2.98.