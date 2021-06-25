Bendigo Bank's Ex-Managing Director to join AMP (ASX:AMP) board

Under-pressure financial giant AMPhas made another high-profile recruitment to replenish its battered board.The $4 billion company has appointed Bendigo and Adelaide’s ex-Managing Director Mike Hirst as an independent non-executive director.The decision will take effect from July 1, as Mr. Hirst will offer assistance and counsel to the company’s new Chairman and CEO.Mike Hirst’s nine years of experience at the helm of Bendigo Bank made him an ideal candidate to join the AMP’s board.Another attraction that Mr. Hurst presented to AMP’s management is his current non-executive directorships at AMCIL Limited and GMHBA. He also operates in the SME business lending space as the Chairman of fintech start-up Butn.Mr. Hirst’s experience from high-ranking roles in government organisations is considered an asset to AMP, as the company navigates through pandemic challenges and regulatory woes.These roles include Deputy Chairman of the Australian Bankers Association and memberships on the Financial Sector Advisory Council and National COVID-19 Commission Advisory Board.Shares in AMPclosed 1.7 per cent higher at $1.18