Flight Centre (ASX:FLT) to award loyal staff

Company News

by Lauren Evans June 25, 2021 10:30 AM

Flight Centre (ASX:FLT) will introduce a Recovery Rights Program for all staff, excluding board members and senior executives.

In a one-off response to COVID-19, staff members will be granted share rights if they continue their careers through to December 31, 2022, despite on-going government restrictions.

Employees are to receive approximately 1.9 million shares in total, at an expected non-cash cost of around $30 million at today's share price. Staff who meet employment conditions but cannot accept a share plan will receive a cash benefit instead.

The company aims to reserve cash and retain employees while the government continues to impose heavy travel restrictions.

“This is a material investment in the people who are integral to both our recovery and our future success,” says Managing Director Graham Turner.

Shares in Flight Centre (ASX:FLT) are trading 1.6 per cent higher at $15.28.