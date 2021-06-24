Southern Cross Media (ASX:SXL) seals 2-year deal with Network 10

Southern Cross Media Grouphas sealed a two-year content distribution deal with Network 10.The agreement will enable Network 10 to utilise the $526 million company’s broadcasting facilities and frequencies to reach audiences in three localities across three states.Southern New South Wales, regional Victoria and regional Queensland are the areas covered under the deal.The new collaboration will allow viewers in these regions to tune into Channel 10, 10 Peach, 10 Shake and 10 Bold for free.The contract with Australia’s fourth rated television network has upgraded Southern Cross’ market share in the free-to-air television industry.The company’s subsidiary Southern Cross Austereo has extensive experience working with major content producers including Nine and Seven, reaching 95 per cent of the Australian population.Shares in Southern Cross Media Groupclosed 2.1 per cent higher at $1.99