AFP raid Nuix's (ASX:NXL) Sydney HQ

Software company Nuix has revealed to market that a search warrant was executed in their Sydney office as authorities seek documents for an investigation to an unnamed individual.The recently listed $828 million provider stressed that the warrant did not relate to any allegation of wrongdoing by the company itself.The warrant comes after chief executive and chief financial officers stepped down amid allegations concerning its $1.8 billion public listing.Shares in Nuixare trading 2.3 per cent lower at $2.55.