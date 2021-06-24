Vocus'(ASX:VOC) is set to see its final days on the ASX

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan June 24, 2021 02:44 PM

Telco services provider Vocus (ASX:VOC) has received a tick of approval from the NSW Supreme Court for the takeover by a consortium comprising of Macquarie Infrastructure and Aware Super.

This followed from Tuesday as the $3.41 billion provider held its scheme meeting where shareholders voted in favour of the takeover proposal.

The consortium under the name of Voyage Australia offered $5.50 per share in cash which values Vocus at $4.6 billion.

Once paperwork is submitted and approved by ASIC, the telco’s shares will be suspended from the local bourse by close of trade tomorrow, Friday 25 June.

Shares in Vocus (ASX:VOC) are trading flat at $5.49.
 