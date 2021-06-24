Vocus'(ASX:VOC) is set to see its final days on the ASX

Telco services provider Vocushas received a tick of approval from the NSW Supreme Court for the takeover by a consortium comprising of Macquarie Infrastructure and Aware Super.This followed from Tuesday as the $3.41 billion provider held its scheme meeting where shareholders voted in favour of the takeover proposal.The consortium under the name of Voyage Australia offered $5.50 per share in cash which values Vocus at $4.6 billion.Once paperwork is submitted and approved by ASIC, the telco’s shares will be suspended from the local bourse by close of trade tomorrow, Friday 25 June.Shares in Vocusare trading flat at $5.49.