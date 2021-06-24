Vocus'(ASX:VOC) is set to see its final days on the ASX

Telco services provider Vocus (ASX:VOC)
has received a tick of approval from the NSW Supreme Court for the takeover by a consortium comprising of Macquarie Infrastructure and Aware Super.
This followed from Tuesday as the $3.41 billion provider held its scheme meeting where shareholders voted in favour of the takeover proposal.
The consortium under the name of Voyage Australia offered $5.50 per share in cash which values Vocus at $4.6 billion.
Once paperwork is submitted and approved by ASIC, the telco’s shares will be suspended from the local bourse by close of trade tomorrow, Friday 25 June.
Shares in Vocus (ASX:VOC)
are trading flat at $5.49.