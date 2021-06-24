Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT) now available on US healthcare platform Green Feather

Global payments provider Splitit Paymentsis now a live payment option on US based healthcare payment platform Green Feather following its initial news in the first quarter of FY2021. This gives customers the ability to use their credit card and spread their payments over time with no interest, application or fees.Known as Feather Pay on the healthcare platform, the payment option gives patients the ability to pay for out-of-pocket medical expenses over installments.The $270 million company headquarter in New York with their footprint also in Israel and London considers the launch of Splitit on Green Feather’s platform an important strategic move for its expansion.Shares in Splitit Paymentsare trading 0.85 per cent higher at $0.595.