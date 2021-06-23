SKY (ASX:SKT) extends rugby broadcasting contracts for 6 years

SKY Network Televisionhas successfully extended its contracts for broadcasting rights to the NRL and New Zealand Rugby League for another six years.Both associations have agreed to collaboration with SKY to digitise coverage of the competitions, in a bid to retain existing audiences and attract tech-savvy new viewers.The digital push is intended to keep kiwi rugby fans updated with the latest information about their favourite sport, in an instantaneous manner.Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney says: “We love Rugby League and so do many New Zealanders. More than 1.1 million New Zealand fans have tuned into the NRL this year already”.Shares in SKY have maintained momentum over the last 6 months. The renewed partnerships give SKY the ability to continue generating exclusive rugby-related content.“We look forward to continuing to support the game in New Zealand and to delivering superb Rugby League content to our customers.”SKYlast traded at $0.16.