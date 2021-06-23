NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:NSB) targeting Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticalshas partnered with clinical contract research organisation Linear Clinical Research to commence Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead drug candidate EmtinB in the second half of 2021.The planned trial will be a first-in-human study of EmtinB in healthy volunteers, with up to 90 participants. The primary end point is assessing safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics.EmtinB is a peptide-based compound that promotes neuronal survival and regeneration. It is able to penetrate the blood brain barrier, and its mechanism of action has the potential for multiple applications in neurology and opthalmology, including Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma and optic nerve atrophy. EmtinB is funded through to completion of Phrase 1 ocular and neurology clinical studies.NeuroScientific’s Managing Director Matt Liddelow comments: "This partnership is a significant milestone for NeuroScientific and we are elated to be transitioning our R&D program into first-in-human trials".Shares in NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticalsare trading 2.8 per cent lower at $0.35.