Stocks of the Hour: ikeGPS Group, Wide Open Agriculture, Respiri, NeuroScientific

ikeGPS Group, has today signed an agreement to extend a contract with "an engineering company supporting communications infrastructure development". The contract is expected to generate approximately $1.2m in the next financial year.IKE's customers include electric utilities, communications companies and engineering companies.Shares in ikeGPS Groupare trading 4.8 per cent higher at $1.08.Wide Open Agriculturehas announced a contract with The Market Grocer for sales of OatUP milk into New South Wales and Victoria.The Market Grocer is one of Australia's largest grocery wholesalers, servicing independent grocers and major supermarkets.Wide Open Agriculture's portfolio centres around food and drink products from regenerative farms.Shares in Wide Open Agricultureare trading 10.7 per cent higher at $0.88.EHealth company Respirihas announced the commencement of sales, of wheezo across over 570 pharmacies within the Sigma Healthcarenetwork.Wheezo provides objective and ongoing monitoring of asthma symptoms, and can record and analyse 30 seconds of breath for the presence of wheeze.Shares in Respiriare trading 14.3 per cent higher at $0.08.NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticalshas partnered with clinical contract research organisation Linear Clinical Research to commence Phase 1 clinical trials, for its lead drug candidate EmtinB in the second half of 2021.The planned trial will be a first-in-human study of EmtinB in healthy volunteers, with up to 90 participants. The primary end point is assessing safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics.Shares in NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticalsare trading 2.8 per cent lower at $0.35.