Respiri (ASX:RSH) to sell wheezo over Sigma network

EHealth company Respirihas announced the commencement of sales of wheezo across over 570 pharmacies within the Sigma Healthcarenetwork.The wheezo asthma-management system consists of an app and a handheld device. Wheezo provides objective and ongoing monitoring of asthma symptoms, and can record and analyse 30 seconds of breath for the presence of wheeze. Additional features include the abilities to set reminders, to track triggers and medication, and to share data with health professionals.Sigma is the owner of pharmacy brands Amcal, Chemist King, Discount Drug Store, Guardian, Pharmasave and Wholelife.Shares in Respiriare trading 10 per cent higher at $0.08.Image from: https://respiri.co/products/