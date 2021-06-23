Wide Open Agriculture (ASX:WOA) to sell dairy-free milk into NSW and Vic

Wide Open Agriculturehas announced a contract with The Market Grocer for sales of OatUP milk into New South Wales and Victoria. The Market Grocer is one of Australia's largest grocery wholesalers, servicing independent and specialty grocers as well as major supermarkets.OatUP is a dairy-free oat-based milk, marketed under Wide Open's "Dirty Clean Food" brand. The milk is suitable for vegans. It has added calcium and vitamins, but no added sugars.Wide Open Agriculture's portfolio centres around food and drink products from regenerative farms. Regenerative agriculture is a method of farming that aims to improve the resources it uses, rather than destroying or depleting them, with attention to soil health, water management, fertiliser use and carbon neutrality.Shares in Wide Open Agricultureare trading 7.6 per cent higher at $0.86.Image from: https://www.dirtycleanfood.com.au/products/oatup-oat-milk