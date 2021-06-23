ikeGPS Group (ASX:IKE) announces $1.2m contract extension

ikeGPS Group, or "IKE", has today signed an agreement to extend a contract with "an engineering company supporting communications infrastructure development". This contract is expected to generate approximately $1.2m in FY22.IKE is a $140 million company focusing on the US communications market. It collects and analyses information for pole and overhead assets, and its services speed up network deployment and improve the design and maintenance of poles. IKE's customers include electric utilities, communications companies and engineering companies.Shares in ikeGPS Groupare trading flat at $1.04.