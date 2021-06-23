Costa Group (ASX:CGC) to acquire citrus-producer 2PH Farms

Costa Group Holdings, a leading grower, packer and marketer of fruits and vegetables, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 2PH Farms, the largest citrus grower in northern Australia. 2PH's properties are located in central Queensland, and 2PH is a leading breeder of seedless and seeded mandarins.The upfront funding requirement is approximately $219 million, to be funded by a renounceable entitlement offer of $190 million and existing debt facilities. The transaction is expected to complete by late July 2021.In July 2023, Costa will pay an additional $31 million for the purchase of 2PH's "Conaghans" property, where a new citrus crop is being planted.Costa Group CEO Sean Hallahan comments: "There are a number of strategic benefits and alignments... which include greater export supply to key Asian export markets, production scale, increased variety offering... access to a proven 30-year proprietary breeding program, expanded geographic footprint and extended season timing."2PH has an established brand presence in Asia, and its season commences in mid-March, the earliest citrus season in Australia. The deal will give Costa an exclusive licence to the Amorette and Phoenix seedless varieties from 2PH's breeding program.Shares in Costa Group Holdingsclosed at $3.40 yesterday.