Stocks of the Hour: Openpay & Magnis Energy

‘Buy now, pay later’ operator Openpayhave proposed an acquisition to boost their UK expansion. The deal would pave the way for a partnership with British peer Payment Assist, to offer different payment plans for users. The company’s share price has dropped from nearly $5.00 per share to $1.67 in the last year. Shares in Open Pay Group are now trading 18.1 per cent higher at $1.67.Magnis Energy Technologieshave achieved positive results in their fast-charging battery program. The company have used optimised cells for their batteries to maximise efficiency and battery life. Shares in Magnis are now trading flat at $0.27.