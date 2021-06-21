Stocks of the Hour: SILK & Incannex

SILK (ASX:SLA)
secures $20m support from institutional investors
Beauty treatments provider SILK (ASX: SLA) has successfully raised $20 million by issuing 4.7 million new shares. The institutional placement offered securities at $4.30 per share. The price represents a discount of 5.1 per cent to the firm’s last closing price. The proceeds from the placement will partially fund the acquisition of Beauty Services Holdings.
Incannex (ASX:IHL)
teams up with Vectura in product registration process
Medical cannabis researcher Incannex (ASX:IHL)
is set to enter into a collaboration with London-listed pharmaceutical company Vectura Group in a bid to acquire regulatory approval for the ASX-listed company’s brain injury treatment. Under the partnership, Vectura will develop the specific formulation for IHL-216A required for clinical trials. IHL-216A is Incannex’s s proprietary inhaled drug designed to reduce damage from secondary brain injuries.