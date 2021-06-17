Bubs (ASX:BUB) uses digital approach to kickstart US expansion

Bubs Australiais set to expand its consumer reach to the US market, utilising US-based e-commerce platforms walmart.com and Amazon.The move marks the infant formula manufacturer’s introduction to the market with annual turnover of 5.1 billion, as Bubs chooses a digital approach to kickstart its trading in the US market.Bubs described the significance of the move, “This also marks an important achievement for our Aussie farmers, as we embark on growing our export markets and taking Australia’s high-quality standards for purity and provenance into the homes of families across the globe.”The ASX-listed company’s US subsidiary Aussie Bubs Inc has secured agreements with the two online marketplace giants to distribute its infant formula products on their US platforms.The $230 million baby supplement maker will begin offering two products to American consumers through Walmart’s online trading website. From September this year, customers will have access to Bubs’ offerings through the world’s largest retail corporation. Bubs’ listings on Amazon will follow suit soon afterwards.Additionally, Bubs will launch its first ever bilingual English and Hispanic range of products, in concurrence with the initial product offerings.