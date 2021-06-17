Worley (ASX:WOR) snaps up Californian & Canadian deals

Global engineering provider Worleyhas inked two contracts to provide services for a Californian renewable fuels plant and a Canadian Burnaby refinery.Koch Project Solutions awarded Worley the contract for the company to provide front-end engineering and design services for a new renewable fuels plant called Carbon Zero 1 in California, USA.The Carbon Zero 1 plant will combine low-carbon feedstocks with renewable hydrogen, produced from trees and woody plants to produce low-carbon fuels. The plant is set to be owned and operated by Aemetis Inc which is listed on the Nasdaq.The second deal inked is with Parkland Refining for the Burnaby refinery in Canada.Under the five-year agreement, Worley will provide consulting, engineering, procurement, construction management and commissioning services to support the strategic projects at the Burnaby refinery. This comes as a boost to their already existing relationship supporting sustaining capital work at the facility.Despite the two awarded contracts, shares in Worleyclosed 2.8 per cent lower $11.57.