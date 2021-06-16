US Fed signals 2 rate rises by end of 2023, Wall St falls as yields jump, Why Seek is a buy: ASX to lift

The Australian sharemarket is set to lift with the SPI futures pointing to a 0.1 per cent gain as the US Federal Reserve signalled two interest rates rises by the end of 2023. US stocks closed in the red as bond yields rose after officials brought forward expectations on interest rate hikes, sooner than they previously planned.The S&P 500 dropped by 1 per cent in afternoon trade after policymakers forecast they would raise short-term rates by half a percentage point. This would affect consumer and business lending like mortgages and car loans. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also begun talking about the possibility of pulling back its US$120 billion monthly bond purchase program, which is meant to keep longer term rates low.Ultra-low interest rates have been one of the main drivers for the bull-run on stockmarkets with record highs peaked in recent times. Investors reacted to the central bank’s comment which sent stocks lower while bond yields rose. The 10-year treasury yield climbed 8 basis points to 1.58 per cent while the yield on two-year rose 4 basis points.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 per cent 34,034. It fell as low as 364 points shortly after the announcement. The tech heavy Nasdaq fell 0.2 per lower while the S&P 500 shed 0.5 per cent.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed mixed: London’s FTSE added 0.2 per cent, Paris gained 0.2 per cent and Frankfurt closed 0.1 per cent lower. While in Asian markets, they closed lower. Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.7 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 1.1 per cent lowerOn the commodities front, oil prices rose for their fifth day by $0.03 to US$72.15 a barrel amid a rise in demand while iron ore lost 3.5 per cent to US$214.08 which saw mixed performances across the Atlantic with BHP up 0.1 per cent while Rio Tinto shed. Its futures are pointing to a 0.3 per cent gain.On the precious metals front, gold gained $5.00 to US$1861 an ounce as silver added $0.12.Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.1 per cent higher at 7,386 as the index closed in the black for its fourth straight session. The local bourse punched above 7,400 for the first time but lost momentum due to heavyweight mining giants. News on China's efforts to rein in on commodity prices caused BHPand Fortescue Metalsto fall over 1.6 per cent while Rio Tintoshed 0.6 per cent. China reportedly told state-owned companies to limit their exposure to overseas commodities markets. Woodside Petroleumenjoyed the spotlight after it rose 2.3 per cent which boosted Energy to take home the best performing sector after oil prices rose to their highest level in more than two years. Financial shares were the next best with Commonwealth Bankextending its all-time high by 1.32 per cent to $104.82. Elsewhere, mouthguard technology provider HitIQrose by 15 per cent after making its debut on the ASX.Today RBA Governor Philip Lowe's will make a speech “From Recovery to Expansion” followed shortly by the May jobs data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on clues for future direction on monetary policy.Macquarie rates Seekas a buy with a price target of $40. The upgrade follows the broker’s estimates following the removal of the recruiter discount. After calculation, a 9 per cent yield is anticipated. The broker is forecasting a fall in the unemployment rate to 4 per cent during 2023 noting that ad volumes and the labour market are strongly correlated. Macquarie sees Seek as a "quality" stock and raises its target price to $40.00 from $31.60. Shares in Seekclosed 2.27 per cent higher at $32.94 yesterday.Today Arcadia Mineralsand Gefen International A.Iare set to make their debut on the ASX.CD Private Equity Iis paying 40 cents unfranked.CD Private Equity IIis paying 34 cents unfranked.CD Private Equity IIIis paying 12.5 cents unfranked.One Australian Dollar at 7:45 AM was buying 76.16 US cents, 54.44 Pence Sterling, 84.27 Yen and 63.49 Euro cents.Iron Ore has lost 3.5 per cent to US$214.08.Iron Ore futures suggest a 0.3 per cent gain.Gold has gained $5.00 to US$1861 an ounce.Silver has gained $0.12 to US$27.81 an ounce.Oil has added $0.03 to US$72.15 a barrel.