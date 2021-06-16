CSL (ASX:CSL) snaps up former Coke boss as board director

Biotechnology giant CSLhas replenished its board ranks with the high-profile recruitment of Alison Watkins as a non-executive director.The appointment will take effect from August 19 this year, according to the company’s announcement on Wednesday.The former Coke boss has attracted the $139 billion ASX-listed company with her comprehensive management experience from a variety of leadership roles at major corporations.Her executive portfolio includes nearly four years as Managing Director and CEO of Graincorp and over seven years as Coca-Cola Amatil Managing Director.Her stint at the helm of the beverages manufacturer came to an end, when the Coca-Cola Europe took ownership of the Australian counterpartShe currently holds other directorships at the Reserve Bank of Australia, Centre for Independent Studies, and the Business Council of Australia.Shares in CSLare trading 0.5 per cent higher at $303.12