Stocks of the Hour: Domino's Pizza, Centuria & AMP

Australia’s largest pizza maker Domino’s Pizzais set to add Taiwan to its global portfolio of markets under its master franchise, pending regulatory approval. The world’s biggest Domino’s license holder has clinched a $79 million deal to acquire the assets and franchise license held by Domino’s Taiwan.Shares in Domino's Pizzaare trading 1.4 per cent higher at $115.64Real estate powerhouse Centuria’s acquisition engine has been fired up this week, as its industrial property arm CIP has reached agreements to acquire $86.1 million worth of assets in New South Wales and Victoria. Centuria Industrial REIT’s three new purchases consist of a manufacturing facility in Broadmeadows, two distribution sites in Epping and Wetherhill Park.Shares in Centuria Industrial REITare trading flat at $3.72Financial services giant AMPhas found a new chief executive to lead the group’s capital management division, as former State Street Global Advisors chairman Shawn Johnson is set to take the helm at AMP Capital.Shares in AMPare trading 1.04 per cent higher at $1.42