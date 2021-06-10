Iress (ASX:IRE) denies media speculation from investment bank

Market platform provider Iressnotes the media speculation today in The Australian Financial Review about market activity by investment bank Barrenjoey.“Investment bank Barrenjoey is understood to have been looking for IRESS shares on behalf of a financial sponsor client”.“Sources said the bank’s operatives were in the market talking to fund managers on Wednesday night, keen to see whether they could find as much as a 10 per cent stake in the company” said AFRThe financial software provider confirmed that it has not received any direct approach.As a result, IRESS said that it is not able to comment further.Shares in Iressare trading 11.32 per cent higher at $12.19.