Centuria (ASX:CNI) splurges $224 mil for Melbourne office building

Property dynamo Centuria Capital Groupis set to acquire a 14-level office building in Victoria for $224 million for its new unlisted fund ‘Centuria Government Income Property Fund’.The Fund will seek to raise $133 million on this spree as the country’s largest single-asset retail capital raise within the past 15 years.The 20,191sqm building which is the fund’s sole asset is underpinned by strong tenant covenants with 91 per cent of the building leased to Victorian Government departments and agencies, including 32.5 per cent to City West Water, 31.1 per cent to State Trustees Limited and 27.5 per cent to Victorian Government’s Treasury and Finance Department.The A-Grade office building, located at 1 McNab Avenue, Footscray was secured with 100 per cent occupancy on a 11.8-year weighted average lease expiry on a market capitalisation rate of 4.7 per cent.Centuria’s largest single asset unlisted fund forecasts a 5.25 per cent starting yield for FY22 which is set to held for an initial five-year term.Jason Huljich, Centuria Joint CEO said, “Centuria has a 22-year track record for delivering successful fixed-term unlisted funds. This will be our largest capital raise to date for a single-asset unlisted fund with a target of approximately $133 million. In fact, it’s the largest retail equity raise undertaken in Australia for a single-asset fixed-term unlisted fund within the past 15 years".“In this low interest rate environment, there is a strong appetite from retail investors who are searching for investments with compelling yields. We continue to witness this strong appetite with the oversubscription of our recent unlisted fundraisings. In FY21 to date, our unlisted division has executed six capital raises across four single and multi-asset fund mandates. Combined, we have raised over c.$184 million to deploy across attractive unlisted real estate opportunities throughout Australasia".“With rising white-collar employment and workforces increasingly returning to the office, we believe office asset investments will increasingly deliver strong results. Already within the past few months, we’ve witnessed several large office transactions in the domestic market.”Following the merger with Primewest becoming unconditional, Centuria will be one of the largest unlisted property fund managers in Australasia with c.$10billion of AUM across its unlisted platform and more than $16 billion of AUM across the Group platform.The Fund’s capital raise is expected to open from Thursday 1 July 2021 and anticipated to close 28 July 2021.Shares in Centuria Capital Groupare trading 0.19 per cent higher at $2.695.Image from: https://www.agcoombs.com.au/our-experience/one-mcnab-avenue-footscray/