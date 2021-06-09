Woolworths (ASX:WOW) condemned for stance in Dan Murphy scandal

An independent inquiry into Woolworths’ cancelled development of a Dan Murphy store in Darwin has determined that the giant supermarket operator misjudged the proposed facility's detrimental impact on the indigenous community in the region.The $55 billion grocery retailer was planning to construct the liquor store within walking distance from three indigenous neighbourhoods that practise teetotalism.The independent inquiry conducted by Gilbert and Tobin assessed the Woolworths’ decision-making process and due diligence research to produce a report on the company’s corporate social responsibility.The 144-page document has revealed a damning verdict that Woolworths prioritised commercial gains over the heritage and cultural values of the aboriginal people in the land.The Gilbert review panel has backed up their argument, citing a profound lack of consultation with the local aboriginal communities and instances where Woolworths showed “seemingly single-minded determination” to proceed with the construction.Shares in Woolworthsare trading 1.4 per cent lower at $42.86