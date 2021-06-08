Volatility characterises trading session: Aus shares close 0.2% higher

The ASX200 submerged into the red after Midday but staged a strong comeback around 2pm to re-enter positive territory, as the Australian benchmark wrapped up a tumultuous trading session on a strong note.Healthcare and tech stocks were the main drivers of gains on the broader market, as Mesoblastand EML Payments (EML) gained ground and advanced 8.8 and 6.2 per cent respectively by 3.50pm.Materials weighed down the Australian sharemarket, as iron ore heavyweights BHPand Rio Tintocorresponded with the decline in iron ore prices and shed over 0.5 per cent before the end of trade.

At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.15 per cent or 10.70 points higher at 7292.60.

Futures

The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 23.00 points.

The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 3.25 points.

The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 29.50 points.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 18 points when the market next opens.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 1.45 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Materials, down 0.39 per cent.

The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Mesoblast (ASX:MSB), closing 8.76 per cent higher at $1.93. It was followed by shares in EML Payments (ASX:EML) and PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH).

The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Collins Foods (ASX:CKF), closing 2.55 per cent lower at $12.22. It was followed by shares in The A2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M) and NIB Holdings (ASX:NHF).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost 0.23%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.43%.

China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.86%.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1896.18 an ounce.

Iron ore is 2.40 per cent lower at US$202.42 a ton.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.20 per cent.

Light crude is trading $0.36 lower at US$66.40 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 77.46 US cents.