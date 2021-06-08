Volatility characterises trading session: Aus shares close 0.2% higher

Text-only (non-video) report.
The ASX200 submerged into the red after Midday but staged a strong comeback around 2pm to re-enter positive territory, as the Australian benchmark wrapped up a tumultuous trading session on a strong note.
Healthcare and tech stocks were the main drivers of gains on the broader market, as Mesoblast (ASX:MSB)
and EML Payments (EML) gained ground and advanced 8.8 and 6.2 per cent respectively by 3.50pm.
Materials weighed down the Australian sharemarket, as iron ore heavyweights BHP (ASX:BHP)
and Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO)
corresponded with the decline in iron ore prices and shed over 0.5 per cent before the end of trade.
At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.15 per cent or 10.70 points higher at 7292.60.
Futures
The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 23.00 points.
The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 3.25 points.
The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 29.50 points.
The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 18 points when the market next opens.
Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 1.45 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Materials, down 0.39 per cent.
The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Mesoblast (ASX:MSB), closing 8.76 per cent higher at $1.93. It was followed by shares in EML Payments (ASX:EML) and PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH).
The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Collins Foods (ASX:CKF), closing 2.55 per cent lower at $12.22. It was followed by shares in The A2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M) and NIB Holdings (ASX:NHF).
Asian markets
Japan's Nikkei has lost 0.23%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.43%.
China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.86%.
Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$1896.18 an ounce.
Iron ore is 2.40 per cent lower at US$202.42 a ton.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.20 per cent.
Light crude is trading $0.36 lower at US$66.40 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 77.46 US cents.