New executive position to boost Woolworth (ASX:WOW)'s green push

Grocery retail giant Woolworthshas selected Alex Holt to deliver on the company’s vision of becoming an eco-friendly and carbon-positive firm, as the supermarket operator designated the brand new position of “Chief Sustainability Officer” (CSO) to the former general manager of sustainability.The new title demonstrates Woolworth’s commitment to achieving sustainability goals.Woolworths explained the significance of the CSO post, “The new role will help drive Woolworths Group’s sustainability agenda across the entire business and all brands as it works towards its commitments, embedding sustainability in products and operations”.The company has set development targets of utilising renewable energy for 100 per cent its operations by 2025 and eliminating carbon emissions by 2020.Ms. Holt is the architect of the company’s sustainability strategy, as she was instrumental in constructing the 2025 Sustainability Plan. Her promotion to an executive-level status reaffirmed the $54.4 billion business’ stance on environmental protection and green growth.Woolworths explained the rationale behind its green push, “We know the changes we make to become a more sustainable business today will help create a better tomorrow for ourselves and future generations,”Shares in Woolworthsare trading 0.91 per cent higher at $43.31