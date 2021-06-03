ASX resets record high, Morgans say hold APN Industria REIT: ASX is tracking 0.7% higher at noon

The Australian share market is off to a positive start continuing its momentum from yesterday resetting a record high. At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.72 per cent or 52 points higher at 7,270. Gains are mainly broad based with the outlier being the Consumer Discretionary sector down 0.7 per cent. Energy and Utilities are the biggest gainers with the likes of Worleyup 7.9 per cent while on the oil front, Woodsideis trading over 3 per cent followed by Oilsearchand Santosamid the rise of oil prices. The major banks were also big contributors with ANZtrading up 1.5 per cent with Westpacadding over 1 per cent while its peer Commonwealth Banktipped to fresh record highs before pulling back towards midday. The worst performing stock is agricultural company Costa Groupextending losses from May following their below expectation earnings released at their AGM last month. On the IPO front, Keypath Education Internationalis down 0.3 per cent following its debut yesterday. Elsewhere, Galaxy Resourcesis up 0.5 per cent on its upgrade to their full year production guidance.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 68 points.Retail sales rose 1.1 per cent in April, in line with economist forecasts while the national trade balance rose to $8.03 billion in April, slightly below expectations as released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.The international trade balance increased to $8,028 million in April.Digital financier Humm Grouphas upped its contactless payment game, following the introduction of the company’s digital card Humm TAPP as an instant and effortless gateway to buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) services.Regenerative medicine developer Mesoblasthas reported a downturn in earnings, as revenue plunged during the three months ended 31 March this year.Payment solutions provider Sezzlehas inked a three-year deal to host a deferred payments system for renowned retail channel Target’s in-store and e-commerce operations.Morgans rates APN Industria REITas a hold with a price target of $3.28. The downgrade from a buy followed the company’s recent share price strength with the price target increased to $3.28 from $3.17. Draft valuations have increased for 17 of 23 properties by 11.9 per cent and the average cap rate has tightened by 51bps to 5.83 per cent. Shares in APN Industria REITare trading 1 per cent higher at $3.23.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 2.73 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, down 0.43 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Worley, trading 6.97 per cent higher at $11.97 followed by shares in IOOF Holdingsand AGL EnergyThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Costa Group Holdings, trading 3.23 per cent lower at $3.30 followed by shares in CSRand Pointsbet HoldingsGold is trading at US$1908.17 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.20 per cent higher at US$209.19 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 1.91 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 77.43 US cents.