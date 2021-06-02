Woolworths (ASX:WOW) announces payment solutions spin-off

Supermarket operator Woolworths has spun out its internal payments division as a separate payment solutions entity called Wpay.The new payment technology spin-off derived from the grocery retail giant’s card-processing infrastructure, which was established in 2007.Wpay claims to currently hold the fifth largest share in the $700 billion contactless payment market, handling an annual transaction volume worth approximately $50 billion.Woolworths boasts that Wpay’s differentiating factor is the platform’s focus on retail activities, as opposed to just other bank-operated payment services.WPay will also be available to merchant users, equipping them with payment terminals, fraud prevention and transaction data management.Shares in Woolworths are trading 1.1 per cent higher at $42.23