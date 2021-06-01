Starpharma (ASX:SPL)'s nasal spray achieves 98% efficacy against COVID-19

Biopharmaceutical company Starpharmaclaims the company’s nasal spray product is a highly efficacious means of protection from the UK variant of the coronavirus.The $721 million biotech firm has released test results from the Scripps Research Institute, indicating an efficacy rate of 98 per cent in preventing the virus in active mode.The company’s antiviral nasal spray called Viraleze is available for purchase on digital platforms and pharmaceutical distribution channels in the United Kingdom.The treatment is used to combat viral respiratory diseases. Although it has only undergone lab testing on effectiveness against COVID-19, many consumers have chosen Viraleze as an essential tool to prevent infection alongside vaccinations and public health measures.The nasal medicine also acquired EU approval for commercialization and distribution under EU jurisdiction in February.Shares in Starpharmaare trading 1.1 per cent lower at $1.76