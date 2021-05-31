ASX takes U-turn from record high: Aus shares close 0.3% lower

The ASX200 took a U-turn from reaching a record intraday high to slipping into the red, as the Australian benchmark index’s descent picked up pace after lunchtime. Retreats by the major banks and energy stocks reversed broad-based gains by gold miners.All the big four banks wrapped up trading on a weak note, as Commonwealthdropped below the $100 mark.Gold miners put up the strongest resistance against the downward pressure, as Northern Star Resourcesand Newcrest Miningboth edged higherThe state of Victoria reported 11 new coronavirus locally-transmitted infections in the community. The pessimistic figure on pandemic conditions has prompted travel stocks to dive, as Qantasand Corporate Travel Managementshed 2.1 per ent and 3.5 per cent respectively by the end of trade.

At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.25 per cent or 17.90 points lower at 7161.60.

Futures

The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 27.00 points.

The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 3.75 points.

The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 11.50 points.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 3 points when the market next opens.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector was Health Care, up 0.47 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Energy, down 1.59 per cent.

The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG), closing 4.27 per cent higher at $0.61. It was followed by shares in Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) and Inghams Group (ASX:ING).

The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Nuix (ASX:NXL), closing 17.80 per cent lower at $2.77. It was followed by shares in Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) and Austal (ASX:ASB).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost 0.99%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.60%.

China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.03%.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1907.44 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.40 per cent higher at US$190.51 a ton.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 6.37 per cent.

Light crude is trading $0.49 higher at US$64.40 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 77.28 US cents.