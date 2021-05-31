Volatility sets tone for mixed session: Aus shares trading 0.1% lower at noon

The Australian sharemarket advanced at the open to notch an all-time intraday high of 7203, breaking into the 7200s region for the first time ever. The optimistic start however did not set the tone for the market’s broad-based movements, as the ASX200 fluctuated up and down in morning trade.Volatility also defined the session for BHPand Commonwealth Bank, as the firms clawed back early gains to descend into the sell zone. All of the big four banks were tracking in negative territory.Commodity-focused stocks painted a mixed picture, as the oil price contradicted a hike in gold prices. Energy stocks were the biggest laggards on the broad market, as shares in Originand AGLshed almost 2 per cent and 1.1 per cent by midday.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.11 per cent or 8.10 points lower at 7171.40. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 1 point.The best performing sector is Health Care, up 0.85 per cent. The worst performing sector is Energy, down 1.58 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Resolute Mining, trading 5.13 per cent higher at $0.61. It is followed by shares in Domino Pizza Enterprisesand Costa Group HoldingsThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Nuix, trading 18.40 per cent lower at $2.75. It is followed by shares in Link Administration Holdingsand Pendal GroupGold is trading at US$1907.99 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.4 per cent higher at US$190.51 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 4.85 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 77.23 US cents.