Stocks of the Hour: Qantas, BetMakers & Select Harvests

Did you think the concept of “vaccine passport” was excessive? Think again. Qantas has raised the bar with vaccine tickets and vaccine coupons. Australia’s national flag carrier Qantashas proposed a reward initiative to assist the vaccine roll-out effort. The $8.8 billion airline is considering several incentive schemes such as loyalty membership points or one-off vouchers to encourage travelers to be inoculated with both doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine.Shares in Qantas Airwaysare trading 2.03 per cent higher at $4.79.Digital bookmaking technology firm BetMakershas entered the race to acquire rival Tabcorp’s wagering and media platforms. The $1.3 billion firm has tabled an audacious cash and scrip bid to acquire these assets for $4 billion. The indicative, non-binding proposal comprises of an upfront cash consideration of $1 billion and a $3 billion interest in the BetMakers.Shares in Betmakers Technology Groupare trading 12.2 per cent lower at $1.41.Nut and health food company Select Harvestshas reported a downturn in earnings and profits in the first half of the financial year. Australia’s largest almond producer has attributed the profit hit to a substantial drop in the almond price, despite reporting a bumper crop.Shares in Select Harvestsare trading 5.7 per cent lower at $5.62.