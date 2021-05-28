Qantas (ASX:QAN) considers rewarding coronavirus-vaccinated passengers

Did you think the concept of “vaccine passport” was excessive? Think again. Qantas has raised the bar with vaccine tickets and vaccine coupons.Australia’s national flag carrier Qantashas proposed a reward initiative to assist the vaccine roll-out effort.The company explained the rationale behind the move, “As a large company that relies on travel to put our people and planes back to work, we’re obviously motivated to help with the national vaccine effort”.The $8.8 billion airline is considering several incentive schemes to encourage travelers to be inoculated with both doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine.Under the proposed plan, eligible vaccinated passengers may receive flight discounts if they meet certain vaccination criteria by way of loyalty membership points or one-off vouchers.Australia’s largest aviation services provider has confirmed COVID-19 vaccination will be a mandatory requirement for boarding aircraft on international routes except for services between Australia and New Zealand.Qantas CEO Alan Joyce emphasised the company’s stance on COVID-19 vaccinations, “for international visitors coming out and people leaving the country we think that’s a necessity,”Qantas has recently been forced by the Federal Budget announcement of delayed border reopening to reschedule the return of international flights to December.The Flying Kangaroo has begun offering customers tickets for international flight services on its platforms and through third-party retail channels. The UK, US and Japan are among the first foreign destinations to make a comeback to Qantas’ itineraries.Shares in Qantasare trading 2 per cent higher at $4.78