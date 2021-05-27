Crown Melbourne (ASX:CWN) to shutdown on VIC's 7-day snap lockdown

Crown Resortshas updated their Crown Melbourne’s business operations as Victoria begins to lockdown for seven days as of midnight tonight.Gaming activities, food and beverage, retail, banqueting and conference facilities other than for the provision of takeaway meals or meal delivery services will cease operating from 11:59pm on Thursday, 27 May until 11:59pm on Thursday, 3 June.Hotel accommodation will continue for approved purposes.Crown Melbourne will pay employees’ rostered hours and salaries (as applicable) over this period.Shares in Crown Resortsare trading 0.08 per cent lower at $12.94.