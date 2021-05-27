Medibank (ASX:MPL) shakes up executive leadership team

Health insurer Medibankwelcomes Dr Andrew Wilson to commence as Group Executive, CEO Health Services as the hunt for two new executives to join the leadership team commences.The executive team shake-up follows the reshuffle of chief executives last week as Craig Drummond hands over his boss duties to his successor David Koczkar.The moves follow the private health insurer’s focus on servicing the needs of the health system while continuing its investment in healthcare as the chief executive looks to restructure his team.“We have a huge opportunity in front of us to continue our growth and deliver greater choices for our customers in their health and wellbeing and as they use the health system. Having the right team is paramount to achieving this” said chief executive David Koczkar.Mr Koczkar turns to replacing his previous role into two parts as he starts the search for two group executives. One to head up customer portfolios and the other for customer & brands.“I have also announced today two new roles, which will join the Executive Leadership Team (ELT). Group Executive – Customer Portfolios, responsible for our products and services, and our provider partnerships; and Group Executive – Customer & Brands, responsible for the Medibank and ahm brands, and our customer channels. Together these roles will be responsible for the growth of our core business and will replace my previous role as Chief Customer Officer”.The healthcare company are set to implement its new structure by the end of the financial year.Shares in Medibankare trading 0.81 per cent lower at $3.06.