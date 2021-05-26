Stocks of the Hour: SenSen, ALS & ASX

Smart city solutions provider SenSen Networkshas sealed a deal to acquire anti-theft surveillance specialist Scancam Industries for a total consideration of up to $10.6 million. The payment package is made up of a $6.5 million upfront cash and scrip consideration and a performance-based earn-out of up to $4.1 million. Shares are trading 3.33 per cent higher at 15 centsTesting services provider ALS has upgraded the company’s final payout by 8.5 cents or 139 per cent to 14.6 cents partially franked, despite suffering a 5 per cent revenue hit by pandemic challenges. The lab examiner managed to limit its underlying profit slump to just 1.5 per cent, as the company recorded underlying earnings of $185.9 million for the coronavirus-battered financial year. Shares are trading 12.11 per cent higher at $12.22Stock market administrator ASXhas announced the upcoming departure of deputy chief-executive Peter Hiom. The outbound second-in-command boss has decided to call time on his service at the ASX to join Motive Partners, a blockchain technology firm focused on financial investment. His twenty three-year involvement in the company and eleven-year tenure as deputy CEO will come to an end on July 1. Shares are trading 0.05 per cent lower at $75.55