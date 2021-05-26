ASX (ASX:ASX) deputy chief to end 11-year tenure

Stock market administrator ASXhas announced the upcoming departure of deputy chief-executive Peter Hiom.The outbound second-in-command boss has decided to call time on his service at the ASX to join Motive Partners, a blockchain technology firm focused on financial investment.His twenty three-year involvement in the company and eleven-year tenure as deputy CEO will come to an end on July 1.The ASX thanked the outgoing CEO, “Peter has made a significant contribution to Australia’s financial markets over many years”.During this period, Mr Hiom was instrumental in the innovation and digital transformation of the stock market.The market operator described his character, “Peter is a strong advocate for embracing new technology to deliver innovation and efficiency across our industry.”He played a “key role” in overseeing the integration of block chain technology into the ASX’s trading practices.Shares in the ASXare trading 0.5 per cent higher at $75.93