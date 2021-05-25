Four-day rally lifts ASX to 2-week high: Aus shares close 1% higher

The Australian sharemarket maintained its momentum from morning gains and established its foothold in the 7100s region in late trade. The ASX200 extended its rally to 4 consecutive days, notching a two-week high at the close of trade
Rises in blue-chip companies propelled the broad market, as all sectors except for Utilities edged higher today. All big four banks made advances today, as Commonwealth (ASX:CBA)
continued to reset record highs and lifting 0.9 per cent to $99.63.
The New Zealand government has temporarily suspended quarantine-free travel arrangements with Victoria, following the state’s reintroduction of social restrictions in response to nine new cases of COVID-19. The news has so far not had an immediate impact on travel stocks, as Qantas (ASX:QAN)
and Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ)
both closed higher.
At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.98 per cent or 69.30 points higher at 7115.20.
Futures
The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 85.00 points.
The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 13.25 points.
The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 66.50 points.
The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 60 points when the market next opens.
Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector was Real Estate Investment Trusts, up 1.46 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Utilities, down 0.44 per cent.
The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG), closing -6.30 per cent higher at $0.59. It was followed by shares in Nuix (ASX:NXL) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH).
The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL), closing Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) and AMP (ASX:AMP).
Asian markets
Japan's Nikkei has gained 0.57%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 1.53%.
China's Shanghai Composite has gained 2.31%.
Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$1877.16 an ounce.
Iron ore is 4.10 per cent lower at US$192.42 a ton.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.42 per cent.
Light crude is trading $0.01 higher at US$63.74 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 77.62 US cents.